DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Olivia Rodrigo’s highly-anticipated “GUTS” album will be released on Friday morning at midnight.

“GUTS” is Rodrigo’s second album, which has a total of 12 songs and runs 39 minutes. Two songs, “vampire” and “bad idea right?” have already been released. As of Thursday, Target lists her new album as pop genre.

Rodrigo released her debut album “SOUR” in 2021. “SOUR” featured songs like “good 4 u,” “drivers license,” deja vu,” brutal,” and more.

She is also known as being an actress on television shows like “Bizaardvark” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

