CLEVELAND (WJW) – The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop is making an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.

Michael LaMarca, who owns Master Pizza, is taking his signature pizza to face off against Detroit-style and Chicago deep dish pizza on “Best in Dough.”

The episode will air on Hulu at 3 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Master Pizza, which has 13 locations in Northeast Ohio, was founded in Mayfield Heights in 1955. The LaMarca family took over the chain in 2000.

Since then, LaMarca has competed globally with the United States Pizza Team.

In 2013, the restaurant won “Top 5 Pizzerias in the World” at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas and 2nd place in “Best Pizza in America.”

“It was an honor and a privilege to represent Cleveland and present Northeast Ohio’s unique style of

pizza to my new friends at ‘Best in Dough’ on the worldwide network of Hulu and Disney+,” LaMarca said.

“Best in Dough” premieres on Sept. 19.