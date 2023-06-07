DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A comedian and social media sensation from Ohio announced new tour dates for later this year, including stops in Cincinnati and Columbus.

Matt Rife will bring his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” to Columbus’ Palace Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12, and Cincinnati’s Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Friday, Oct. 13. All three nights will feature two shows, at 7 and 10 p.m.

On social media, the comedian’s videos and shows have gone viral with adult audiences.

If you want to see Rife on his world tour, you’ll have to be grab your tickets quickly while they last. Tickets for shows that had already been announced are mostly sold out.

According to Ticketmaster, which is handling the Cincinnati stop, a presale will happen at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8. General public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

The Columbus shows are being handled by CBUSArts, which says that all artist presales have sold out. The site does not offer a date or time for general ticket sales, apart from “soon.”