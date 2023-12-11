COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — New details surrounding Nicki Minaj’s upcoming concert in Ohio have just been released.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, Minaj will be bringing her “Pink Friday 2” tour to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Minaj is scheduled to take the stage for her performance at 8 p.m.

Barbz, fans of Nicki Minaj, can access tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

Tickets for Citi cardmembers and the VIP package presale will be the first to go on sale. The general public sale is scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.

Minaj’s tour comes after Friday’s release of her highly-anticipated album, “Pink Friday 2.” Some of the songs on the new album include “Everybody,” “Last Time I Saw You,” “Pink Friday Girls,” “Super Freaky Girl” and more.

On Nov. 17, Minaj released the list of different cities she would be touring, including Columbus. At that time, Barbz crashed the two websites for an extended period of time. The exact date and time of the concerts had not been released at the initial time.

