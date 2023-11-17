DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all Barbz! Does it feel like a “Pink Friday 2” you yet?

On Friday, Nov. 17, the signup to receive access to the presale began at noon. Nicki Minaj just announced her first line of tour dates, including one in Columbus. The date, however, has yet to be announced.

During the signup for access, Barbz crashed the website, making a ‘504 Gateway Time-out,’ ‘503 Service Temporarily Unavailable’ and ‘502 Bag Gateway’ appear.

The hit rapper posted to social media Thursday night detailing the presale signup.

If the city you are looking to attend is not on the list, you should still sign, according to Minaj.

“IF your city ISN’T on our list tmrw, SIGNUP!!! We will add MORE cities if there’s a demand there & when the official dates & routing are announced, your city may have been added,” said Minaj.

According to the artist’s sign-up alert text, the actual presale will be held in December. The general sale will be announced at a later date.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, she gave the world a sneak peek of the upcoming album by giving a live performance of “Last Time I Saw You.”

The “Pink Friday 2” album is set to be released on Dec. 8, Minaj’s 41st birthday.

Click here or here for Minaj’s presale.