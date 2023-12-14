CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Coney Island Inc. in Cincinnati has been acquired by Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Music & Event Management, Inc. who have big plans for the site.

The organizations announced on Dec. 14 their plans to build a $118 million venue at the former site of Coney Island. They for the new venue to be “the nation’s best amphitheater.”

“We are building a new home for live music events that will offer a mesmerizing fusion of cutting-edge technology and architectural significance,” said Jonathan Martin, President and CEO of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Plans for the venue include “state-of-the-art sound system and lighting, adaptable seating arrangement, larger seating capacity, modern amenities, and first-class VIP/patron spaces at an architecturally stunning facility.”

“This new development will usher in the future of the music industry, and we are proud to be leading the next step in the same way Riverbend changed the face of live music in our community 40 years ago when it opened,” said Martin.

Martin and Smith said the preliminary design is in progress for the facility, with many key decisions yet to be finalized.