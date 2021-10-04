COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – New Kids on the Block will be coming to a block near you on their tour in 2022.

The boy band will be making three stops in Ohio during their “The MixTape Tour 2022.” According to their website, the group will be at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on May 10, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on June 21, and then make a stop in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center on June 25.

New Kids on the Block will be joined by hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

Presale tickets will go on sale October 7 on Ticketmaster. They’ll be available for the general public on Friday, October 8 at 11 a.m. To purchase tickets for the tour, click here.