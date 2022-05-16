DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the most famous American scientists will be making his way to the Miami Valley next month – Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson.

On June 10, “Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes To The Movies” will be at the Schuster Center in Dayton.

“An entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right. Incorporates the latest films as well as some classics that you may not have known had any science in them at all,” according to Dayton Live’s website.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson has authored more than a dozen books, hosted several shows on National Geographic, and published many scientific essays while being an astrophysicist. He graduated from Harvard College and Columbia University.

The concert will be held on Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Anyone ages six and up are encouraged to attend.

Tickets can be found here.