CLEVELAND (WJW)– An upcoming movie from Universal Studios in filming in Northeast Ohio and looking to cast several roles.

Angela Boehm Casting said it needs real basketball coaches and referees, real cheerleaders and young people with marching band experience.

The movie is also in search of cars and trucks from 1970 to 2000. The vehicles cannot be red or white, and must be in drivable condition.

Filming for the project is mid April to early June in the Cleveland and Akron areas.

Those interested should send their name, phone number, height, location, two to three peoples and COVID-19 vaccination status to angela@angelaboehmcasting.com. Include your desired role in the subject line.