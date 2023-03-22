DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Netflix offers more than just shows and movies. They have also been creating video games for users to play.

The streaming service announced that it will be launching 40 more video games before the end of 2024.

The games include the most recent addition, “Highwater”, where players must navigate a climate catastrophe on earth.

The company has also revealed a few other games currently in development. The first is a sequel for “Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game” that is based on Netflix’s unscripted dating show by the same name.

Netflix has been offering games through its mobile app at no extra cost to subscribers.