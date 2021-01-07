Missed Chicago Wednesday episodes to air Jan. 13

(WDTN) – NBC Entertainment said late Wednesday the episode of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. that were scheduled to air on January 6 will now air next week.

The episodes did not air Wednesday night due to continue coverage from NBC News of protesters that stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Many people commented on the decision with responses ranging from support to anger. Many people, however, expressed their disappointment and understanding given the events of the day.

The new episodes will air on WDTN Wednesday, Jan. 13, 20211 beginning at 8 p.m.

