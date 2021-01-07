Missed Chicago Wednesday episodes to air Jan. 13

(WDTN) – NBC Entertainment said late Wednesday the episode of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. that were scheduled to air on January 6 will now air next week.
The episodes did not air Wednesday night due to continue coverage from NBC News of protesters that stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Many people commented on the decision with responses ranging from support to anger. Many people, however, expressed their disappointment and understanding given the events of the day.
The new episodes will air on WDTN Wednesday, Jan. 13, 20211 beginning at 8 p.m.
The latest on Chaos at the Capitol
- American stops serving alcohol on DC flights as airlines step up safety measures after riotsAmerican has also increased staffing at Washington-area airports “as a precautionary measure” and will not be serving alcohol on flights to and from the area, a spokesman said.
- Facebook, Instagram extend block on Trump accounts ‘indefinitely’Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday both Facebook and Instagram have suspended President Donald Trump’s accounts “indefinitely.” “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” […]
- FBI seeking information from public on violent protests at CapitolThe FBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
- ‘Textbook terrorism’: DC officials, Capitol police chief on riot arrests, fatal shootingThe mayor of Washington, D.C., is expected to address the public Thursday morning in the aftermath of violence and clashes with police after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.
- With the results certified, what could be next for Donald Trump?With a winner now official in the presidential race and Joe Biden preparing to take over the White House in a couple weeks, we’re left wondering what might be next for Donald Trump?
