DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A student from Miami University recently performed on national television.

Twenty-year-old Sam Dearie is from Lebanon, and is a current Miami University student in Oxford. According to Miami University, Dearie performed Sept. 25 on NBC’s “The Voice,” where he sang “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline.

Sam Dearie (Courtesy: Miami University)

The college student did not have any chair turns on the show, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping him from pursuing his dreams. He is a current finance student at the university, and plans to finish his degree.

“I would like to finish my Finance degree before I go FULL FORCE into the music industry,” Dearie said. “That being said, I have devoted all my free time to building my brand.”

He currently performs gigs in multiple southwest Ohio cities, including Hamilton, Lebanon, Middletown, West Chester, Wilmington and more.

The student has not ruled out trying out again for the show.

“Hmmmmm … I’ll just say STAY TUNED!”

You can watch Dearie’s full performance and reaction from the coaches here.