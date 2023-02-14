DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Matchbox 20 is coming to Ohio to play at the Riverbend Music Center this June!

On June 16, this beloved alt-rock band will play in Cincinnati for one night only. According to Ticketmaster, Matchbox 20 has played alongside the Goo Goo Dolls during a 2013 tour, and their fourth album, North, made it to number 1 on the Billboard 200.

The band took a hiatus in the 2000s and returned in 2010, much to fans’ delight.

And now you can see them perform live in Cincinnati! Tickets begin at $47 for general admission on the Riverbend Music Center lawn, while Pavilion seats can cost upward of $624 each.

