DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Actor and comedian Kevin James is coming to Cincinnati for one night in June, according to the Ticketmaster website.

James is one of Comedy Central’s top 100 ranked comedians and may be best known for his roles in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.” He also played the role of Doug Heffernan in “The King of Queens” TV series.

He has also produced multiple standup specials including Sweat the Small Stuff and Never Don’t Give Up.

James will perform at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 17. Tickets start at $49.50 for a balcony seat and go up to $303.50 for a seat in the pit.

To buy your tickets to see Kevin James live, visit the Ticketmaster website here.