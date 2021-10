COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The lineup for the 2022 Buckeye Country Superfest has been announced.

Luke Combs, along with Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe and Morgan Wade are all scheduled to come to Ohio Stadium in 2022 as part of the Buckeye Country Superfest.

Tickets start at $39.99 and go on sale, Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

This will be the fifth year the concert series will be taking place at Ohio Stadium and is set for July 23.

For more information go to BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com.