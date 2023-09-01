DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all video-game lovers and anyone wanting to have their own space adventure!

A long-awaited release in the gaming world is the latest hot topic of discussion.

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning company behind iconic game classics like “Fallout 4” and “Skyrim”, have now taken one giant leap into outer space with their newest title: “Starfield.”

In the action role-playing game, can create and customize their own character and ship. Just like outer space, the game is massive, with over one thousand unique planets that players can explore.

The game formally releases Sept. 6, but early access players can start right now.