CLEVELAND (WJW) – Live Nation announced Thursday that tickets go on sale next week for major shows and concerts for $25.
The $25 includes all taxes and fees.
Concert Week tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.
So, what shows can you see for $25?
It’s an impressive list.
Participating artists include:
- Freddie Gibbs
- OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
- AJR
- Pitbull
- Halestorm and the Pretty Reckless
- Halsey
- Ray LaMontagne
- REO Speedwagon and STIX with Loverboy
- Incubus
- Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
- Rod Stewart
- Backstreet Boys
- Jack Johnson
- Sammy Hagar
- Josh Groban
- Judah and the Lion
- Keith Urban
- Kenny Chesney
- CHEER! Live
- Tears for Fears
- Korn & Evanescense
- Clannad
- Lee Brice
- Leon Bridges
- The Black Keys
- The Chicks
- The Doobie Brothers
- David Gray
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The Killers
- Def Leppard and Motley Crue
- Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
- Tim McGraw
- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
- Train
- EarthGang
- New Kids on the Block
- Willie Nelson
- ZZ Top
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic
- Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
- Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
- Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live
Click here for tickets.