CLEVELAND (WJW) – Live Nation announced Thursday that tickets go on sale next week for major shows and concerts for $25.

The $25 includes all taxes and fees.

Concert Week tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

So, what shows can you see for $25?

It’s an impressive list.

Participating artists include:

  • Freddie Gibbs
  • OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
  • AJR
  • Pitbull
  • Halestorm and the Pretty Reckless
  • Halsey
  • Ray LaMontagne
  • REO Speedwagon and STIX with Loverboy
  • Incubus
  • Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
  • Rod Stewart
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Jack Johnson
  • Sammy Hagar
  • Josh Groban
  • Judah and the Lion
  • Keith Urban
  • Kenny Chesney
  • CHEER! Live
  • Tears for Fears
  • Korn & Evanescense
  • Clannad
  • Lee Brice
  • Leon Bridges
  • The Black Keys
  • The Chicks
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • David Gray
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • The Killers
  • Def Leppard and Motley Crue
  • Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
  • Tim McGraw
  • Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
  • Train
  • EarthGang
  • New Kids on the Block
  • Willie Nelson
  • ZZ Top
  • Wiz Khalifa and Logic
  • Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
  • Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
  • Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live

Click here for tickets.