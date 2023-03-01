DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ticket sales start soon for country music star Lee Brice’s upcoming performance in Huber Heights.

Lee Brice will perform at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Friday, May 19, but tickets go on sale on Friday, March 3.

According to the Rose Music Center, Lee Brice is known for several #1 radio singles including A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” The song “I Hope You’re Happy Now” has won him both Musical Event of the Year and Single of the year at the 56th ACM Awards.

Multiple Presale events begin on March 2, but tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3. To buy your tickets online, click here.