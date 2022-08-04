(NEXSTAR) – Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of the band’s Request Line Tour in order to support co-vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”

The group shared the news via social media on Thursday, confirming the tour would be pushed off until sometime in 2023.

“Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” reads a statement attributed to Lady A.

“We are a band, but more importantly … we’re family,” the statement continued. “We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

Lady A’s Request Line Tour was scheduled to kick off on Aug. 13 and 14 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The band said ticketholders would be contacted in “the coming days” with more information.

Several venues, including the South Dakota State Fair and the Colorado State Fair, have already started looking for replacement acts, Nexstar’s KELO and KDVR are reporting. A number of new concert dates — scheduled for 2023 — also appear to have been added to the band’s website as of Thursday afternoon.

Lady A, which formed in Nashville, comprises of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood. The group has won 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, nine American Country Awards and seven Grammys, among others awards and accolades, since releasing their first album (as Lady Antebellum) in 2008.