Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(NBC) — If you are not caught up or have not yet watched, last week’s “Chicago” dramas on NBC — fair warning, some spoilers are ahead.

A couple of characters bid farewell to the “One Chicago” universe last Wednesday.

Firehouse 51 got a stark reminder of the dangers of the job. The victim was Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins played by Jimmy Nicholas. He was buried under debris at a movie theater fire and died despite the team’s best efforts.

Hanako Greensmith’s character, Violet, had just gone public with her relationship with Hawkins.

“Violet is beyond devastated,” said Greensmith. “It’s been a very intense storyline to do justice to and I’m very honored that I’ve been gifted it. I hope that we have given Jimmy Nicholas the exit that he deserves because he’s a gem.

“She’s coming to terms with a somber melancholy, like all-consuming grief that I don’t think she’s ever experienced in her life.”

There’s also a loss on “Chicago PD.” Following a fatal struggle with a suspect, Detective Jay Halstead refused to go with Voight’s cover story, and instead, Halstead turned in his badge.

“I think he feels a sense of some responsibility, I don’t know if he’s guilty about it,” said actor Jason Beghe who plays Voight.

Halstead left behind his wife Haley for an army job tracking down drug cartel targets in Bolivia.

But actor Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit from the series also impacts his Chicago Med sibling, Will Halstead.

“It leaves him alone,” said actor Nick Gehlfuss who plays Will. “Their parents aren’t living anymore. Jay was the last immediate member of his family. Within the One Chicago universe, not having Jesse Soffer around will be a void and we’re all going to miss him.”

But the jobs of “One Chicago” continue.

Watch NBC’s “Chicago” dramas Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., with “Med”, followed by “Fire,” and then “PD” to round out the night at 10 p.m.