DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A singer that just released her new album announced she is going on tour. The closest tour stop to the Dayton area is a brief drive south just across the Kentucky state line.

Kesha, formerly known as Ke$ha, will be coming to MegaCorp Pavillion to perform on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The artist is traveling on tour after the recent release of the brand new “Gag Order.” She is traveling to Dallas, Texas to begin the tour on Oct. 15, and is ending the tour in her hometown of Los Angeles, Calif just about a month from the start of the tour on Nov. 18.

On the new album, Apple Music lists some of Kesha’s new songs as “Eat the Acid,” “The Drama,” “Happy,” and more.

In the past, Kesha had released hit songs like “TiK ToK,” “Blow,” “We R Who We R,” and others, according to Apple Music. She had even made many appearances in different shows. including “Victorious,” “Nashville,” and others, IMDB says.

