[Watch prior coverage in the player above.]

(WJW) — Travis Kelce, tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs and a Cleveland Heights native, will once again make live TV when he hosts Saturday Night Live next month.

SNL in a Thursday evening tweet announced lineups for the next three shows, which include Kelce and musical guest Kelsea Ballerini on March 4.

Travis Kelce has wanted to host SNL for some time, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Super Bowl LVII became known as the “Kelce Bowl,” since Travis Kelce competed against his brother Jason Kelce, a Philadelphia Eagles center.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, speaks with his mother, Donna Kelce, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) holds the Lombardi Trophy while being interviewed by Terry Bradshaw after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Woody Harrelson is set to host SNL’s Feb. 25 show, with musical guest Jack White. Jenna Ortega of Netflix’s “Wednesday” will introduce the March 11 show, with The 1975 set to play.