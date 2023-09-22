WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — Country artist Keith Urban will be headlining a major country music festival in 2024.

As a part of the 2024 Voices of America (VOA) Country Music Fest, Keith Urban has been named one of the headliners for the event. The VOA Country Music Fest is held at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester.

“Southern Ohio now has a real country music festival. The 2024 festival will be bigger and better in almost every way. Our goal is to grow this festival every year and continue to improve the fan experience. Announcing Keith Urban as our first headliner of 2024 is a great way to start,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors.

More artists and headliners are expected to be announced in the future.

In 2023, the fest was first held from Aug. 10 to 13. More than 27,000 music fans were a part of the fun.

The festival is scheduled to return from Aug. 9 to 11, 2024.