DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, John Mulaney, will be stopping in Dayton in August.

Mulaney will be heading to the Schuster Center in Dayton on Thursday, August 18 as part of his latest tour “JOHN MULANEY: FROM SCRATCH.”

He began writing for Saturday Night Live in 2008 and created memorable characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He was invited to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Feb. 26.

Mulaney has written for IFC’s “Documentary Now!” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as “Oh, Hello: The P’dcast,” based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In 2012, his Comedy Central special “New In Town” had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” In 2015, he released “The Comeback Kid,” also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career.”

In 2018, he traveled the United States with sold out “Kid Gorgeous” Tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.