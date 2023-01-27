CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — Musician John Mayer will be bringing his solo acoustic tour to Ohio in March 2023.

Mayer’s tour will be stopping at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

“Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano,” said Mayer in a tweet.

Tickets will be available through SeatGeek with presale beginning on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

Mayer said, “Hope to see you there…”