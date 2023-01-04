RENO, Nev. (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner has taken to social media for the first time since his horrible snow-plow accident over the weekend.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” Renner said on his Instagram page, posting a photo of himself in recovery.

The words come as Renner is in a Reno hospital bed following surgery. The city’s mayor said the “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded person on New Year’s Day when he was hit by his own vehicle.

“He is always helping others,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night.

The 51-year-old is currently stable but still in critical condition, according to the actor’s representatives.

Since posting the photo to social media Tuesday evening, it’s garnered more than 1.7 million likes and many well wishes, including from fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth who wrote: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”