‘JEOPARDY!’ season 37 returns Monday with new episodes

(WDTN) – JEOPARDY! will premiere its 37th season with all-new episodes Monday, September 14.

America’s Favorite Quiz Show, with Alex Trebek at the helm, returns with a new look and a JEOPARDY! legend joining the show in an official capacity. “I feel good, and I feel excited because once again JEOPARDY! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

Show producers said viewers can look forward to seeing a new look for the JEOPARDY! set. The stage has been upgraded and now allows for more space between the three contestant podiums; the podiums will also be at a safe distance from Alex at his lectern. Additionally, production has protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19.

“I think the world needs something to be happy about,” said JEOPARDY! Executive Producer Mike Richards. “So when the greatest quiz show of all time starts airing new episodes, then they can take a deep breath and say ‘Oh, it’s JEOPARDY!, it’s the same great show, and it’s even better.’” 74-time champion and recently crowned JEOPARDY! G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings is joining the show as a Consulting Producer this season. In his new role, Ken will present his own special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach, and serve as a general ambassador for the show. Viewers can see the first of his video categories in the second episode of the season, airing Tuesday, September 15.

“Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.” “I’m very excited that Ken Jennings is joining the JEOPARDY! team,” Richards said. “He’s smart, funny, and creative: everything we love about the G.O.A.T.” This season, JEOPARDY! is casting the show in a different way, with the entire process now taking place virtually. Those who pass the online test are randomly selected to advance to the next round, which now takes place via Zoom. To learn more about the Anytime Test, visit the JEOPARDY! website.