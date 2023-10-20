WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — An American country artist has been tapped to headline an area music festival.

Jason Aldean has been named the second headliner for the second annual Voices of America Country Music Fest.

In September, 2 NEWS previously reported that Keith Urban was named the first headliner for the event. A total of 30 artists are expected to be a part of the lineup.

Over 27,000 music fans were a part of the inaugural event, which was held Aug. 10 to 13.

The fest will be taking place from Aug. 9 to 11, 2024 at Voices of America MetroPark in West Chester.