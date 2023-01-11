DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A season four cast member of a popular Netflix show will be in Cincinnati to give a guitar performance.

According to the Cincinnati Bengals, Aidan Fisher from season four of ‘Stranger Things’ will be using a guitar to perform the National Anthem at the Bengals game on Sunday, January 15. Fisher is scheduled to perform at 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday after winning Sunday, Jan. 8 with a score of 27 to 16 and avoiding the coin flip.

Fisher played the guitar double for the character “Eddie Munson” on the hit Netflix show.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.