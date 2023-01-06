(WJW) — Jeremy Renner shared a short, but sweet, update with fans Thursday on his stay inside the ICU.

Renner posted a video to his Instagram story of his mom and sister giving him an “ICU spa moment” to lift his spirits.

In the Instagram video, you can see Renner’s mother and sister helping him wash his hair and making each other laugh.

“It’s my first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross!” Renner said in the video.

Renner took to social media for the first time since his horrible snow-plow accident over the weekend Wednesday.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” Renner said on his Instagram page, posting a photo of himself in recovery.

According to the latest update, The 51-year-old is currently stable but still in critical condition, according to the actor’s representatives.

“Thank you, mama. Thank you, sister. Thank all for you, for your love,” Renner said in his Instagram story Thursday.