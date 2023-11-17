If you’re really feeling the Thanksgiving spirit, Apple TV+ has you covered this weekend with its annual free availability of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

While the streaming service makes the special available any time you want it, regardless of time of day or holiday season, you normally have to pay $9.99 a month for that privilege. For both Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, though, all you’ll need is access to the app. No fee required.

(The app is available on Apple hardware, your smart TV, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast or video game console.)

When Apple first gained the rights in 2020 to exclusively broadcast/stream the Charlie Brown animated library, which also includes “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” the blowback from TV traditionalists pushed the tech giant to strike deals with local PBS stations to air the specials that year and again in 2021.

Beginning in 2022, however, Apple has turned to these free streaming periods, usually the weekend before the holiday.

This year marks an important occasion for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” as it’s the 50th anniversary of its 1973 debut.

When can I watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’?

As with the Thanksgiving special, the 1965 Christmas special is exclusive to Apple TV+. You will have a similar free weekend to stream it on Dec. 16-17.

What about ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas’?

Unlike Charlie Brown, 1966’s “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is still broadcast over the air for free or available on cable, right here on WDTN or your local NBC affiliate. Even better, you’ll have two opportunities to catch it: Thursday, Nov. 30, and Monday, Dec. 25 (i.e., Christmas).

It’s also available for streaming on Peacock. (You can also catch a production of the stage musical version at the Schuster Center through Sunday, Nov. 19.)