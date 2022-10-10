Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(WJW) – If you are a fan of the Halloween movie series, this is your chance to revisit the films and see them all on the big screen.

Cinemark is inviting horror fans to get into the ‘Halloween‘ spirit with a movie marathon.

Each showing is just $5 and there are several viewing locations in Northeast Ohio.

Starting Monday, the multi-day event will showcase “the best” of the Halloween franchise.

The series will play throughout the week leading up to the premiere and release of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends.

Here’s the schedule:

Halloween (1978) on October 10

Halloween (2018) on October 11

Halloween Kills on October 12

Halloween Ends on October 13

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, click here.