DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Singer Hank Williams Jr. has announced his 2023 tour which includes a stop in Cincinnati for a performance at Riverbend Music Center this summer.

The show is set to take place Friday, June 9. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10am on Friday, January 13 on Ticketmaster and the Riverbend Music Center ticket office website, according to a release.

The tour will feature special guest Old Crow Medicine Show.

Hank Williams, Jr. has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide. As a touring artist, Williams was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage, the release states.