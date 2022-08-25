COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19.

The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their home state for six concerts.

Previously, the Pettisville natives announced the cancellation of two Ohio concerts on social media, including one in Lakeside and another in Bryan.

“Covid hitting us hard,” read a post on their Instagram account. “Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have to cancel this week’s shows. Thanks for understanding. We love you”

While there does not appear to be a makeup date for the Fountain City Amphitheater in Bryan, the three will return to Lakeside’s Hoover Auditorium on Sept. 10.

Aug. 30

The Huntington Center, Toledo

Sept. 1

Memorial Hall, Cincinnati

Sept. 3

Van Wert County Fair, Van Wert

Sept. 10

Hoover Auditorium, Lakeside

Oct. 7

Packard Music Hall, Warren

Oct.16

Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rio Grande

In December 2021, Girl Named Tom made history by becoming the first group to win “The Voice” competition on NBC. Shortly after their victory, the brothers and their sister appeared on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talked about “The Voice” and their future plans for a concert tour.

“We cannot wait to share music with people,” Caleb told DeGeneres. “Like, we won, we won, ‘The Voice,’ so we have this platform now that we never could have dreamed of and we’ve been writing during COVID, just in a little house in South Bend. And we’ve got some great music and we can’t wait to share it. It’ll be out next year, we’ll hopefully tour the country, I don’t know, we’ve got big dreams.”

The last time Girl Named Tom played in Ohio was March 12, 2022, at the Kuss Auditorium in Springfield, according to show listings on music fan website bandsintown.com.