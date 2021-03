FILE – This Nov. 8, 2017 file photo shows Garth Brooks at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places,” and “The Thunder Rolls,” will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The new date will now be September 18, 2021. The concert was scheduled for May 1, 2021,

All tickets will be honored, the country star’s team said in a press release Monday.

