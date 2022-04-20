CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Another date has been added to Garth Brooks’ performance in Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tickets will be going on sale on April 29 for Garth Brooks’ added date of May 13. The show will start at 7 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium rain or shine.

The tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on April 29 through Ticketmaster. Tickets can be bought here, through the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 and through the Ticketmaster app.

The tour said that all seats available are good seats and there is an eight ticket limit per purchase.

WDTN will be holding a ticket giveaway during the week of April 25 on Living Dayton. Watch every day at 12 p.m. for your chance to win tickets to Garth Brooks’ added date.