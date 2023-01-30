COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grammy-Award winning rapper Future is coming to Columbus this spring.

Future is taking the stage at Nationwide Arena on March 25 as part of his “One Big Party” tour featuring surprised supporting acts. The tour is in support of his recent album, “I Never Liked You.”

Future emerged onto the scene in the mid-2000s and released his debut studio album “Pluto” in 2012. Since then, he has released eight studio albums with several platinum singles, including “Turn On The Lights,” “Honest” and “I Won.”

Tickets “One Big Party” tour go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. here.