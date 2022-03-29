KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Fraze Pavilion has announced the Mix 107.7 SummerFest 23 lineup for this August.

Presented by Sirius XM 80s on 8, the event will feature Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite.

According to the Fraze, the event will take place on Thursday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 1 and are limited to four per person on the first day of sale.

Tickets for plaza or orchestra seats are $55 and tickets for lawn and terrace seats are $40. The Fraze reminded people that tickets prices will increase by $5 on the day of the show.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.