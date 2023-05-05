DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lead singer for The Four Seasons and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Frankie Valli is coming to the Miami Valley this summer — and tickets go on sale soon!

According to a release, ticket sales begin on Friday, May 12 for the special show at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. The show itself will be held on Saturday, July 22.

Frankie Valli and the original Four Seasons came to fame in 1962. Today, he’s still performing on tours, and his music has appeared in a variety of films including The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing, Mrs. Doubtfire, Conspiracy Theory and The Wanderers.

Some of their best-known songs include “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You,” and “Grease.”

Ticket sales begin Friday. To get your tickets, purchase them online here, or go to the Rose Center Box Office.