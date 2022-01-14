CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – To infinity and beyond, and then Canton.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan took a football with him to space on Blue Origin in December.
Now that football is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the museum’s “Pro Football Today Gallery.”
“Flying to space with Blue Origin was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget,” stated Strahan. “It’s an honor to have this special football on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where fans of space travel and the game of football can share in the journey with me.”
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they actually have several artifacts that have been to space.
However, this is the first that was taken to space by a Hall of Famer.
“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is thrilled to have the opportunity to preserve and display for fans the football graciously donated by Blue Origin and Michael Strahan,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael’s longtime business partner and the CEO of SMAC Entertainment, called me with this creative idea, and we are proud to be part of commemorating the historic moment of Michael being the first Pro Football Hall of Famer to go to space.”
“It was an honor to fly Michael Strahan to space on New Shepard,” said Michael Edmonds, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Marketing and Sales, Blue Origin. “We’re thrilled this space-flown football will be displayed in the Hall of Fame to inspire current and future generations to access space for the benefit of Earth.”
