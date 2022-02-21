COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family of Jane Marczewski has released an obituary for the singer known as Nightbirde.

Marczewski, 31, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer. She became famous in the summer of 2021 after receiving a golden buzzer on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent” and her song “It’s OK” topped the charts on iTunes.

Marczewski was a native of Zanesville.

Family has opened a GoFundMe in her memory and is planning a memorial in Heath on March 4.

The full obituary, as released by family, follows:

Jane Kristen Marczewski

Jane Kristen Marczewski, age 31, also known as Nightbirde, of Nashport OH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 19, 2022 after a four-year battle with cancer. She most recently resided in San Clemente CA with her brother Andrew.

She was born December 29, 1990 in Zanesville OH to Mitchell and Sharon Marczewski. She is survived by siblings Mitchell Jr (Brook); Andrew and Katelyn Marczewski; grandparents Richard and Elizabeth Rumora; Uncle Keith and Aunt Sheryl Ross; Nephews Mitchell III and Jude Marczewski; niece Magnolia Marczewski and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was a 2009 graduate of Licking County Christian Academy and a 2013 graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg VA with a marketing degree.

Many remember her as the winner of Simon Cowell’s Golder Buzzer on America’s Got Talent in 2021 with the hit song It’s OK which charted No. 1 on iTunes and charted on Billboard. Her other top songs include New Year’s Eve, Girl in a Bubble and Brave.

Before she became Nightbirde, she dedicated her high school years volunteering with the youth ministry at Cornerstone Church in Licking County OH. She also spent many nights and weekends leading worship at Christian events throughout Ohio. It was during this time when she cultivated her love for music and ministry.

During college she continued her love for music by becoming a prolific songwriter and performer. When she was not writing or singing, she shared Jesus with underprivileged youngsters in her neighborhood while providing them snacks after school.

When she resided in Nashville TN, she was involved at The Belonging Church leading worship and participating as a youth camp counselor. She also enjoyed sharing Christ with the women at the Davidson County Jail. Many now know the Lord because of her evangelism and commitment to Christ.

Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her.

Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Cornerstone Church of Licking County, 4905 Jacksontown Rd, Heath OH 43056.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to The Nightbirde Foundation online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nightbirde-memorial-fund.