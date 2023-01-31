DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy will be performing in Cincinnati this summer as part of their 2023 headline tour ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.

Special guests include Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and The Serpent, and Carr.

So Much For (Tour) Dust, is in support of Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming new album So Much (For) Stardust, which comes out March 24, 2023, according to the Riverbend Music Center website.

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album and first since 2018’s M A N I A.

General public tickets can be purchased starting Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. EST through Ticketmaster. VIP packages go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. EST.