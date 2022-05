COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eric Clapton will be coming to Columbus on Sep. 8 to kick-off a set of September shows in the Midwest and East Coast.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be joined at the Schottenstein Center by his band and blues-rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan as a special guest performer.

Clapton will also perform in Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and New York through the course of the month.

Tickets for his show will be available starting May 20 at 9am.