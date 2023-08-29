(KTLA) – Sir Elton John had a bit of a medical scare this week.

After finally signing off from touring and now relaxing at his Villa in the South of France, the 76-year-old slipped and fell Sunday at his French home.

Elton John’s final North American show of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

According to BBC News, the “Candle in the Wind” singer was treated for “minor injuries” at the Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco.

He returned home after spending the night in the hospital.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson for John told the outlet. “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

The rock legend’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour lasted, with a pandemic interruption, for five years, wrapping up on July 8. The tour, his last, featured 3,030 concerts.