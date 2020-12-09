‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical’ set to air on WDTN

(NBC) – It’s a staple of the holiday season and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” receives the song and dance treatment on NBC with “The Grinch Musical.”
Former “Glee” star Matthew Morrison gets to don the green makeup for the title role.
He’d been largely housebound with family during the pandemic but spent about a month in London rehearsing to film the production.
“It was so much fun,” said Morrison. “It was a lot of hard work, and a character I don’t typically play. But I don’t know, it felt very… dangerous, terrifying and liberating all at the same time.”
“The Grinch Musical” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on WDTN.
