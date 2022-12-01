Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(NBC) — Dolly Parton hopes to put everyone in a festive mood with her “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie, which features several of her musical pals, airing Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The creators of the film, which was shot at Dolly Parton’s Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, in August, used fake snow to help get the star in the holiday spirit.

“They just had a few little sprinkles of snow to show me what they were going to do and then when they got ready for the take, they really let that snow machine go and I really was excited,” said Parton.

And that energy is carried throughout “Mountain Magic Christmas,” which also depicts the behind-the-scenes efforts of the making of a yuletide special.

“It’s a good time to uplift people the way people are just so kind of down with so many depressing things going on in this crazy world,” said Parton. “And I thought well, this is a good time to do something, you know, more uplifting and fun.”

Parton’s musical friends were also on board to spread holiday cheer, including Jimmy Fallon.

“When he was at Dollywood, he just lifted everybody’s spirits,” said Parton. “And when he, when he left the set, it was like, oh, you know, he’s like flipping the light switch off. It’s like, we want Jimmy back!”

Miley Cyrus also stopped by and the visit landed Parton a co-hosting spot in her goddaughter’s New Year’s Eve special on NBC.

“She said, ‘You need to be on there with me sometime,’” shared Parton. “I said, ‘What about this time?’ She said, ‘Would you really do it?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I will!’

But tonight, it’s all about Christmas with Dolly Parton and her mountain magic.

“I think there’s really something for everybody and enough to hold an audience out there so they can enjoy it and have Christmas with me for a couple hours,” said Parton.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” airs Thursday, Dec, 1 at 8 p.m., on NBC4