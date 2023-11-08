COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Doja Cat and Ice Spice are asking for your “Attention.” The Scarlet Tour is making a stop in Ohio.

On Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., Grammy-award-winning artist Doja Cat is bringing The Scarlet Tour to Nationwide Arena in Columbus. The concert will also feature Ice Spice.

The “Scarlet” album has numerous hit songs, like “Demons,” “Agora Hills,” “Paint the Town Red,” “Attention” and many more.

Some of Ice Spice’s songs include “Barbie World,” “Bikini Bottom,” “In Ha Mood,” “Princess Diana.” In September, the Bronx-based rapper collaborated with Dunkin’ for “The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink.”

Tickets are still available for the upcoming concert. If you are interested in attending the concert, visit the ticket website to make your purchase.