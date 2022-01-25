CULVER CITY, Calif (WDTN) – Amy Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” reign continued Monday when she won her 39th game and became number two on the all-time consecutive wins list.

Schneider’s winnings now total $1,319,800., according to a release. The Dayton native, now engineering manager in Oakland, California, beat the 38-game record set earlier this season by Matt Amodio, who is now number three on the all-time wins list.

“It still feels unreal,” said Schneider. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”

The only one contestant in the show’s history who has won more games than Schneider is Ken Jennings, who has held the top spot with 74 wins since he set the record in 2004. Jennings has been hosting the show during Schneider’s streak.

Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions. She had a message for Amodio: “It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition.”

Tune in to WDTN at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to watch Schneider’s next game. For more information, visit jeopardy.com.