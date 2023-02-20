CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dave Matthews Band is once again “crashing into” the Buckeye State.

On Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m., Dave Matthews Band will perform at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati as part of their summer tour.

The Grammy-award-winning band will release their tenth studio album, “Walk Around The Moon,” on May 19 in coordination with their tour. Riverbend Music Center said the album “took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground.”

“Walk Around The Moon” is the band’s first album since the 2018 release of “Come Tomorrow.”

Tickets are on sale, however, there will be a delivery delay on mobile tickets until 12 days prior to the event, according to the Riverbend Music Center.

To purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, click here.