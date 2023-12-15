YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle will be taking the stage in Yellow Springs tonight.

According to a release, Chappelle will perform a stand-up comedy show at the YS Firehouse at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday morning and will be available on Ticketmaster.

No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Prior to the performance, all phones and smart watches must be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

If needed, attendees can access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

The release stated that anyone caught with a phone in the venue will immediately be ejected from the show.

